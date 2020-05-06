Meticulous Research® Viewpoint: Robots leading the fight against COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- London, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread globally, robotic suppliers are coming to the fore and providing advanced solutions to aid the fight against this epidemic. The use and deployment of robots have grown from manufacturing industries to personal services in a very short span of time. During these times, where the global population must be quarantined from the deadly virus, and ensuring that day to day activities are not affected, robotic installations have found significant applications across all walks of life.

We, at Meticulous Research® estimate that the current crisis will have a low impact on the robotics industry and result in 2-3% growth by the end of 2020. Professional and personal service robotics category will be positively impacted with rising demand to tackle the COVID-19 spread and ensure assistance to healthcare workers in terms of testing and equipment support. Innovative and cost-effective products like drones for product delivery and sanitization will be in key demand and automated delivery systems like mobile robots will be the key product in times of population lockdown.

Reach out to understand the impact of COVID-19 crisis on your business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/covid-19-article/robots-leading-the-fight-against-covid-19

This scenario goes on to highlight the widespread deployment of robotics solutions amidst the COVID-19 situations and the inherent importance that robots carry in our daily lives. More than ever, now the demand of these robotic systems have increased drastically primarily driven by an upsurge in demand from healthcare and consumer product industries. It is also observed that several discrete and process industries are deploying robotic production lines to ensure that a minimal amount of workers are on the floor while a majority of work is carried out through remote inspection and supervision. However, as the major implementation of robots is in discrete manufacturing, especially automotive and electronics industries, and with a subsequent dip in these industrial sectors, the industrial robots segment is expected to witness a stalled growth during 2020. The industrial robot sales amounted to $23.21 billion in 2019 with automotive, and electronics industries occupying around 60% of global units shipped in 2019.

Impact of covid-19 on Robotics Industry

An upward trend in robotic deployment for professional and personal services amidst an industrial slowdown is attributed to the advanced technology offerings from the robotic manufacturers. It also becomes important to analyze the country-wise production capabilities of companies as a majority of these are operating at lower production levels. Another important aspect to consider here is the production capability of China, which is a global leader in robotic production and installations, and where the COVID-19 emerged initially. China, itself accounts for around 800 robotic manufacturing companies and is expected to contribute 45% in terms of global unit shipments by 2021. The rapid epidemic control measures in China have resulted in several Chinese factories reopening to include robotics and automation solutions in their operations to minimize human interventions on the floor. Robotic enabled deliveries are witnessing a surge in demand primarily on account of rising deployment of service robots. For instance, automated warehouses in China’s JD.com have seen daily orders nearly double from 600,000 in one week during the crisis period. Moreover, leading players in the global robotic space are also operating at optimum level to ensure that the global supplies are being met.

For instance:

FANUC, has mentioned in its press release that its production lines of ROBOT, ROBODRILL, ROBOSHOT and ROBOCUT will continue across Europe and Japan. Through its fully automated lines, the company will continue its production with minimum deployment of workers on floor.

KUKA, in its press release of March 2020, mentioned that the company is investing $540 million in research and development activities to foster innovations and is looking to improve its product portfolio in 2020. The company has also mentioned how its new KR IONTEC robots is making a difference in terms of low energy consumption, operating costs, and maintenance requirements.

PAL Robotics, a leading service robotics manufacturer, collaborated as a partner with EU project, SPRING to develop its social humanoid robots ARI aiding hospitals for enabling social interaction with affected patients.

Yaskawa Electric has maintained that it will continue its critical business operations and continue to provide assistance during COVID-19 with innovative products. The company’s robots are currently being deployed for laboratory automation.

Amidst this time of crisis, we at Meticulous Research® are continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets, and enable global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth.

Reach out to Meticulous Research to understand the impact of COVID-19 crisis on your business. Meticulous Research® COVID-19 Resource Center: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/covid-19-article/robots-leading-the-fight-against-covid-19

Read Our Latest Insights on COVID-19's Impact on Various Industries, Visit: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/covid-19.php

Meticulous Research® also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Related Reports:

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Collaboration, Other), Payload (Medium, High), Application (Packaging, Palletizing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025

Humanoid Robot Market by Motion Type (Biped, Wheel Drive), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Education and Entertainment, Research and Space Exploration, Personal Assistance and Caregiving, Search and Rescue, Public Relations), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Collaborative Robots Market by Component (Software, Hardware), Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, between 5 and 10kg, above 10kg), Application (Assembly, Pick and Place, Material Handling), End Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals and Machining) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Medical/Hospital Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Power, Manual), Type of Care (Curative, Rehabilitation), Healthcare Facilities (Critical, Bariatric, Long-term, Paediatric, Maternal, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market By Product (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, NLP), Application (Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine), End User, And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

Pharmaceutical Storage And Material Handling Equipment Market By Type (Transport, Storage, Lifting Equipment, Stack Systems), Mode Of Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Manual), Product Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi Solid), And Geography - Global Forecast To 2023

Life Sciences and Laboratory Equipment Market By Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Lab Automation, Surface Science, DNA Amplification and Sequencing, Immunoassay Analyzer, Flow Cytometry, Microarray, Electrophoresis) and End User - Global Forecast to 2023

Read Our Latest Insights on COVID-19's Impact on Various Industries, Visit: Top 25 Businesses Sailing COVID-19 Crisis

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.