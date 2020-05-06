Henry Vinson Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Campaign

Henry Vinson firmly believes that attending a post-secondary institution equips one with the knowledge required for a sustainable career.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry Vinson is pleased to announce the closing of his Academic Campaign that has awarded one scholarship of $2,000 US and an additional three of $1,000 US.Candidates were required to complete an online application form consisting of a 500-word essay, and be located in the United States or Canada.Due to an overwhelming response, there was a brief delay in selecting recipients. We would like to take the time to apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused.The winners have chosen to remain anonymous and we respect their privacy. We would like to thank all individuals who applied and took the time to fill out an online application form.



