iCIMS Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Integration to facilitate end-to-end talent management between iCIMS and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, N.J., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market-leading cloud recruiting platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Microsoft, paving the way for future collaboration and innovation. To further streamline hiring practices, iCIMS has joined the Microsoft partner ecosystem as a recruiting software provider to bring Dynamics 365 Human Resources users comprehensive talent acquisition solutions. This builds on the current partnership between iCIMS and LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

“Software tools used by today’s workforce need to seamlessly integrate across workflows,” said Michael Wilczak, executive vice president of corporate development at iCIMS. “This partnership offers Dynamics 365 Human Resources customers unique access to both a best-in-class recruitment platform and market-leading HCM solution. The integration between iCIMS and Dynamics 365 Human Resources will allow recruiting professionals to accomplish core tasks within their go-to collaboration platform, ultimately increasing efficiency and fueling stronger productivity.”

The API-based integration between iCIMS and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources will facilitate secure, bi-directional data exchanges between both platforms. Mutual users will be able to transfer new hire information and automate existing employee data synchronization across both systems.

“We share a vision with iCIMS for a unified, end-to-end talent ecosystem,” said Laurel Reitman, general manager of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources. "The way employees work and how companies hire is changing, and there is an unprecedented need for technology to support that – especially in today’s climate where many employers are tasked with doing more with less. Through this partnership, mutual users will be empowered to attract and hire people seamlessly between iCIMS and Microsoft.”

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading cloud platform for recruiting. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of Fortune 100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

