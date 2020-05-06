Rapsodo and Driveline Baseball Announce Partnership to Power Rapsodo’s Advanced Analytics

Collaboration helps coaches and players utilize data for player development

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo and Driveline Baseball , two leaders in baseball analytics, today announced a joint partnership to provide users with a better understanding on ways to enhance player performance. Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game and Driveline, a leading baseball performance institute that trains players of all levels, have been working together for 4 years.



As part of the partnership, Rapsodo’s advanced analytics, available on Rapsodo’s cloud portal, are now powered by Driveline to offer support to customers at all levels. The tools and programming used and developed by the Driveline team will be accessible through the portal, giving instant access to analysis and visuals to new and existing users. This partnership brings new services to players and coaches to enhance their ability to use the technology Rapsodo builds.

“Working alongside the Driveline team has been invaluable for Rapsodo both from a product development standpoint and our ability to deliver industry leading player development tools,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We are thrilled to provide both coaches and players with a more robust offering that includes not only our advanced data, but additional programming and training all in one.”

The two teams are working together to develop multiple analytics and cloud packages to provide an option that fits the needs of all coaches and players.

“Integrating Driveline's world-class player analytics into Rapsodo Cloud eliminates a key point of friction for Rapsodo and Driveline's customers,” said Mike Rathwell, CEO at Driveline. “You won't need to go elsewhere to learn more about your pitches, your swing (or those of your athletes). Every part of the Rapsodo Cloud will have elements powered by Driveline; we'll be integrating Motus, Rapsodo and Driveline's TRAQ to create a complete Pitching and Hitting Development Platform.”

For more information on the partnership, visit: https://rapsodo.com/rapsodo-driveline-create-official-analytics-partnership/

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

About Driveline:

Driveline Baseball is a baseball performance center in Kent, WA. Working with thousands of amateur and professional athletes to help them get the most from their careers, Driveline develops training programs and equipment, an integrated analytics platform, and sensor and software tools to help their players improve and help push the game forward. Driveline works with over half of MLB and NCAA Division I and II schools and has trained hundreds of professional baseball players.

Media Contacts:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

312-878-4575 x246

bzoet@uproarpr.com



