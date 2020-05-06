Turkey’s telecoms sector offers growth opportunities

Turkey - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Turkey outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Turkey-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Turkey has been identified as one of the key markets for mobile subscriber growth through to 2025 in the MENA region. Turkey’s telecoms sector continues to demonstrate keen growth. In particular, Turkey is making great strides with its 5G evolution and operators have conducted significant 5G trials during the year, supported by Ericsson and Huawei. Mobile subscribers, data usage and uptake of bundled packages have also grown for the mobile sector.

4G LTE networks are well established across Turkey and are providing network coverage to over 93% of the population. The market remains competitive with Vodafone Turkey recently capturing more market share of mobile subscriptions, while both Turkcell and Turk Telekom experienced slight declines.

Significant investments in expanding fibre-optic broadband networks are continuing in Turkey and overall it offers substantial opportunities for fixed broadband growth considering its current penetration is only around 16%. xDSL services are still the leading fixed broadband access method in 2019, with over 9 million subscribers.

A project is also underway in Turkey which is using the Universal Services Fund to supply mobile infrastructure to over 1,400 areas which are lacking.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance approved the acquisition of a 55% share of Turk Telekom by a group of creditor banks in August 2018. In September 2019 the banks further announced they had appointed Morgan and Banks to sell their majority share.

While mobile broadband becomes increasingly popular in Turkey - the fixed broadband network is also progressing sharply with a clear direction towards fibre broadband.

Turkey has excellent international telecoms infrastructure with links to many cable networks due to its geographic location between Europe and Asia.

Assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey, Turksat, Superonline, Millenicom.

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market history Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historic overview Electronic Communications Law 2008 Regulatory authority Information and Communications Technologies Authority (ICTA) Telecom sector liberalisation in Turkey Privatisation The 2005 privatisation Privatisation background Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Universal services Tax levies

Fixed network operators Introduction Turk Telekom Turksat Superonline Millenicom

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Historical overview Market insights International infrastructure (satellite, submarine) Terrestrial cable networks Communication Satellites Smart infrastructure M2M

Fixed broadband Market Market analysis Broadband statistics Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Cable internet

Mobile Market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile voice Mobile broadband statistics Regulatory issues Overview (recent general laws and regulations) Third Generation (3G) licences Third and fourth GSM licences Significant market power (SMP) MTRs Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Telsim privatisation Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G, LTE Major mobile operators Turkcell Vodafone Turkey Turk Telekom Mobile content and applications Mobile payments

Glossary of abbreviations

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Turkey – 2019

Table 2 – Turkey – GDP and inflation – 2014 – 2019

Table 3 – Turk Telekom – Revenue, profit, EBITDA and CAPEX – 2007 – Q2 2019

Table 4 – Turk Telecom – subscribers and market share by service – 2016; Q2 2019

Table 5 – Turk Telekom – PSTN, Broadband and blended mobile ARPU- 2012 – 2018

Table 6 – Superonline financial data – 2009 – 2018

Table 7 – Turkey - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2009 – 2024

Table 8 – Fibre optic cable lengths for Turk Telekom – 2011 – Q2 2019

Table 9 – Fibre broadband subscribers - Turk Telekom and Superonline – 2015 – Q2 2019

Table 10 – Turkey – fixed and mobile broadband subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Table 11 - Average monthly data usage per Turk Telekom broadband subscriber – 2011; 2013; 2015; 2017- 2019

Table 12 – Turkey - International Internet Bandwidth – 2003 – 2018

Table 13 – Turkey - xDSL subscriptions – 2015 – Q2 2019

Table 14 – Turkey - cable internet subscriptions – 2015 - Q1 2018

Table 15 – Turkey - mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Table 16 – Turkey - ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2008 – Q1 2018

Table 17 – Turkey - active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2009 – 2024

Table 18 – Turkey - 2G; 3G; 4G subscribers – 2009 – Q3 2017

Table 19 – Turkey - mobile operators’ spectrum market share - 2018

Table 20 – Turkey - mobile operators’ revenue market share by service – Q3 2017

Table 21 – Turkey - mobile operators’ market share by subscribers – 2009 – Q2 2019

Table 22 – Turkcell Turkey subscribers – 2016 - Q2 2019

Table 23 – Turkcell group financial data – 2012 – Q2 2019

Table 24 – Turkcell Turkey average monthly blended mobile ARPU – 2008 – Q2 2019

Table 25 – Turkcell Turkey average monthly MOU and mobile churn – 2009 – Q2 2019

Table 26 – Turkcell smartphone penetration – 2012 – Q2 2019

Table 27 – Vodafone Turkey financial and subscriber data – 2008 – 2018

Table 28 – Turk Telekom Group - key financial data – 2007 – 2018

Table 29 – Turk Telekom Group - prepaid, post-paid subscribers and blended ARPU – 2012 – 2018

Table 30 – Historic – Turkey - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995 – 2008

Table 31 – Historic – Turkey - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2008

Table 32 – Historical - Turkey - breakdown of mobile revenue – 2008 – Q1 2016

Table 33 – Historical - Turkey - ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2000 – 2007

Table 34 – Historic - Turkey - mobile operators’ market share by subscribers – 2007; 2008

Table 35 – Historic - Turkey - mobile operators’ market share by revenue – Q3 2017

Table 36 – Historical - Vodafone Turkey pre and post-paid ARPU – 2006 – 2014

Table 37 – Historical - Vodafone Turkey smartphone penetration – 2011 – 2015

Table 38 – Historic - Turkcell Turkey average monthly MOU and mobile churn – 2001 – 2008

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Growth of fixed-lines in Turkey – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Growth of mobile subscriptions in Turkey

Chart 3 – Turkcell Turkey – Average monthly blended mobile ARPU growth – 2008 - 2018





Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Turkey-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.