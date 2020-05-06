Telecoms in the Solomon Islands to benefit from various developments

Solomon Islands - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Solomon Islands outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Solomon-Islands-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Improvements to Internet services are expected with both the build-out of a new submarine cable known as the Coral Sea Cable System which will link PNG to the Solomon Islands, with a connecting cable to the Australian (Sydney) landing station. In addition, the planned launch of the Kacific-1 satellite in late 2019 should also improve broadband satellite capacity for the Solomon Islands.

In recent years, the country has stabilised both politically and economically – and this, along with improvements to mobile infrastructure – has led to a sharp rise in mobile penetration.

Recent 3G mobile network expansions and upgrades by the two major operators, Our Telekom (operating as Breeze) and Bmobile-Vodafone, are improving mobile services and in turn driving uptake, including an increase in mobile broadband subscriptions. While the first 4G LTE services were launched in late 2017 in the capital Honiara; it is still 3G, and in many cases 2G, which is the main source of mobile telephony.

Various international organisations such as The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have taken a special interest in seeing communication services improved in both the Solomon Islands and Pacific region in general. The Australian government is assisting by providing the majority of funding for the new submarine cable system, with contributions and support also coming from both governments from the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Key developments:

Smart phone penetration should almost double between 2018-2025 in The Solomon Islands.

The first 4G LTE network was launched in November 2017 by Our Telekom.

By 2018 the percentage of mobile connections using 4G LTE services was extremely low.

In 2019/2020 an important telecoms development is occurring for Solomon Islands with the launch of the Kacific-1 satellite.

Assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Companies covered in this report include:

Our Telekom (Breeze); Bmobile-Vodafone; Kacific Broadband Satellite, O3b, Solomon Island Submarine Cable Company.

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure Impact on the Solomon islands

Telecommunications market Historical overview Market analysis National Development Strategy 2016 – 2035

Regulatory environment Historic overview Regulatory authority Telecommunications Commission of Solomon Islands (TCSI) Telecommunications Bill 2009 Licensing fees Telecommunications supplementary licence fee regulations 2017 Interconnection adjudication Spectrum management Broadcasting policy Network sharing

Fixed network operator in Solomon Islands Solomon Telekom Co Ltd (Our Telekom)

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure Satellite networks Submarine cable

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Internet downloading

Mobile communications Market analysis Historical overview Current market Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics Mobile infrastructure GSM, 3G 4G LTE Major mobile operators Breeze Bmobile / Vodafone Mobile content and applications m-Banking (payments/loans) Mobile handsets

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities- Solomon Islands – 2019 (e)

Table 2 – Evolution of GDP and inflation in Solomon Islands – 2012 – 2019

Table 3 – Solomon Islands - Internet subscribers by technology (actual) – 2016; 2017

Table 4 – Solomon Islands - telecommunications sector revenue – 2016; 2017

Table 5 – Solomon Islands - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2009 – 2019

Table 6 – Solomon Islands - International bandwidth – 2004 – 2017

Table 7 – Solomon Islands - fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2019

Table 8 – Solomon Islands - mobile subscriptions and penetration rate – 2009 – 2019

Table 9 – Solomon Islands - annual mobile sector ARPU – 2016; 2017

Table 10 – Solomon Islands - mobile broadband subscribers and user penetration rate – 2010 – 2019

Table 11 – Solomon Islands – percentage of mobile connections by technology – 2018; 2025

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Current mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration rates in countries to benefit from the Kacific-1 satellite

Chart 2 – Solomon Islands - mobile subscriptions versus mobile broadband subscriptions – 2010 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Our Telekom at a glance

Exhibit 2 – Vodafone moved into the market in 2014

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Solomon-Islands-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.