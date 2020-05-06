Ad-Juster Announces COVID-19 Support Program for Publishers

Ad-Juster, which serves +110 publisher clients, including over half of the top-100 Comscore-ranked web publishers, will reduce fees by one-third for all customers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad-Juster , a SaaS-based reporting and analytics platform for digital publishers, today announced the launch of a COVID-19 support program for current customers. Through the program, any Ad-Juster client will be eligible to receive a 33% discount, applicable to their total monthly fees for May, June and July 2020. The discount is being extended by Ad-Juster’s parent company, DoubleVerify , the leading independent platform for digital media measurement and analytics.

“According to the IAB, nearly a quarter of marketers paused all advertising spend for the remainder of Q1 as well as Q2,” said Dan Lawton, VP of Marketing & BD, Ad-Juster. “As a result, publishers are facing the economic challenge. Our COVID-19 support program is designed to provide relief during this difficult period and support the digital media ecosystem at large.”

Most large digital publishers today rely on multiple marketing channels and supply platforms to maximize the sale of their ad inventory. However, a lack of consistent standards and channel fragmentation contribute to data discrepancies, reporting complexity and unresolved revenue conflicts – often without the transparency and actionable insights needed to address the issues.

The Ad-Juster reporting and analytics platform unifies massive volumes of publishers’ advertising inventory and delivery data from thousands of integrations with 3rd-party servers and programmatic demand platforms – providing the transparency and analytics necessary to maximize publisher revenue yield and streamline internal operations. Founded in 2007, Ad-Juster currently serves over 110 publisher clients, including over half of the top-100 Comscore-ranked web publishers.

“We’re pleased to be an Ad-Juster customer,” said David Jung, Director, Digital Monetization, Meredith. “Their data-driven product line helps us streamline workflows, optimize programmatic performance and maximize revenue – all of which are incredibly important right now. We’re excited to take advantage of their COVID-19 support program, which will provide significant relief to many publishers in the industry.”

In November 2019, DoubleVerify acquired Ad-Juster to create a holistic solution across the entire digital ecosystem. Ad-Juster’s reporting and analytics platform complements DV’s comprehensive array of solutions for media transparency and accountability, and will power a publisher-first solution from DoubleVerify that will be released later this year. The solution will provide full lifecycle analytics for digital publishers, supporting their efforts to drive sales, streamline operations and maximize revenue.

Ad-Juster’s COVID-19 support program is being extended by DV and is part of the company’s continued support for the digital media ecosystem during the pandemic. In March, DV announced a partnership with the Ad Council – in collaboration with the White House, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – leveraging its media authentication technology to extend the reach and impact of life-saving coronavirus messages, critical education and information. DV was also the first digital media measurement and analytics platform to provide proactive guidance to advertisers on how to adapt their brand suitability strategies during the coronavirus pandemic, while still supporting trusted news publishers.

Ad-Juster’s COVID-19 support program is available to all existing customers, including publishers of all types (e.g., news, entertainment, etc.), as well as technology vendors who use Ad-Juster. For more information about the program, email Will Brown, VP of Sales will.brown@doubleverify.com.

About Ad-Juster

Ad-Juster is a market-leading SaaS provider of unified data reporting and analytics for digital advertising. Since its founding in 2007, Ad-Juster has worked closely with over 150 blue-chip publishers, agencies, ad-tech platforms and ad networks to deliver a digital advertising measurement product line to streamline workflows, overcome billing discrepancies, optimize programmatic performance and maximize revenue.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent platform for digital media measurement software and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world’s largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Contact: Chris Harihar Chris@crenshawcomm.com



