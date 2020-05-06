Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 16, 2020, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held on May 5, 2020. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's shareholders.



The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number

%

Number

%

Gary R. Bugeaud 65,629,185 94.18 4,054,397 5.82 Peter T. Harrison 68,913,346 98.89 770,236 1.11 J. Douglas Kay 65,579,947 94.11 4,103,635 5.89 Arthur N. Korpach 65,536,269 94.05 4,147,313 5.95 Susan M. MacKenzie 68,108,942 97.74 1,574,640 2.26 Thomas J. Mullane 68,921,235 98.91 762,347 1.09 Marvin F. Romanow 68,663,728 98.54 1,019,854 1.46 Aidan M. Walsh 68,913,482 98.89 770,100 1.11

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 98.12% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold’s approach to executive compensation was approved with 96.90% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Shareholders also approved the special resolution reducing the stated capital of the common shares of Freehold by $384 Million, without any payment or distribution to the shareholders. The resolution approving the reduction in stated capital passed with 98.59% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of such resolution.

Freehold’s primary focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. The majority of production comes from royalty interests (mineral title and gross overriding royalties). Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact: Freehold Royalties Ltd. Matt Donohue Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets t. 403.221.0833 f. 403.221.0888 tf. 1.888.257.1873 e. mdonohue@rife.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



