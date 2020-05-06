Net Element to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its Business to Unlock Shareholder Value

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale (“POS”), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to explore strategic alternatives for its business in order to unlock shareholder value.



“Net Element has optimized operations company-wide and implemented efficiencies, achieving cost savings. At the same time, it appears that the public markets do not appropriately recognize the value of our business. As a result, our Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic alternatives to further unlock value for its shareholders,” commented Oleg Firer, Executive Chairman of Net Element.

As part of this process, the Company will evaluate all potential options for its business, including sale, licensing of technology, spin-offs or business combinations. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or outcome of the strategic alternatives review process. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 and 2018 Technology Fast 500™. In 2017 we were recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

