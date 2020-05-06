Geopointe and LevelEleven Finalize Merger to Form Ascent Cloud

Merger Creates Robust Suite of SaaS Solutions for Sales and Customer-Facing Teams

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geopointe, a leading Geolocation software company, and LevelEleven, a leading Performance Management software company, have finalized their merger to form a new company known as Ascent Cloud.

This merger represents an exciting inflection point for the Sales Technology industry. Integrating these premier products provides a broader suite of end-to-end solutions to address the challenges that sales and customer-facing leaders face on a daily basis.

Geopointe and LevelEleven customers continue to enjoy the same industry-leading products, customer support, and implementation services they have come to know and expect from these two companies. As an added benefit, Ascent Cloud is able to offer an expanded product suite of current and future solutions that drive team performance and proficiency.

To learn more about Ascent Cloud, register today for an introductory webinar, Solutions for the Modern Sales Team, taking place Tuesday, May 19th, at 10 AM (PT)/1 PM (ET). Ascent Cloud’s David Leinweber, Scott Hemmeter, and Craig Bickley, will host this webinar, giving a first-hand look at Ascent Cloud’s end-to-end solutions for sales and customer-facing teams. Register today at http://go.ascentcloud.io/solutions-for-the-modern-sales-team-reg.

About Geopointe

Geopointe location-enables your CRM data to help you geographically visualize your accounts, contacts, opportunities, and more. End-users increase their efficiency and streamline processes through features such as geographic analysis, routing and optimization, territory design and management, and more. For more information visit geopointe.com .

About LevelEleven

LevelEleven is the leading Performance Management System for sales and customer-facing leaders to motivate, engage, and coach their teams around the behaviors that drive results. Reps understand their goals and how to achieve them. Managers are empowered to coach with consistency using actionable data. Executives understand what is working and when to course-correct. For more information visit leveleleven.com .

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud provides industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams that enhance their CRM and empower leaders to improve performance. For more information visit ascentcloud.io .

Media Contact:

Cassie Dodd

Sr. Marketing Manager

949-503-0851

cassie.dodd@ascentcloud.io



