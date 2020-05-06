Dynetics awarded DARPA Air Combat Evolution (ACE) Phase 1

/EIN News/ -- Huntsville, Ala., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 6, 2020 - Dynetics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), has been awarded Phase 1 of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, Technical Area 3 (TA3), by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office (STO). ACE TA3, also known as Alpha Mosaic, is valued at $12.3 million.

The ACE program is using aerial dogfighting as the initial challenge scenario for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) into high-intensity air conflicts, which intends to increase warfighter trust in combat autonomy. Similar to how the United States military trains fighter pilots, ACE performers will work to increase trust in automated, within-visual-range, air-to-air dogfighting. As algorithms and tactics mature, so will the scenarios and adversarial capabilities.

During the 18-month Phase 1 award, Dynetics will leverage program advances in automated dogfighting to enable operational-level scenarios with a large number of heterogeneous aircraft. By improving the algorithms and tactics developed within ACE, TA3 will lay the groundwork for future live, campaign-level experimentation of manned and unmanned vehicles.

"The ACE program is inspiring on so many levels," said Tim Keeter, ACE program manager for Dynetics. "Our team brings novel solutions that have proven to be feasible and scalable to these challenging ACE objectives. These efforts will help DARPA and the U.S. military expand their advantage in the evolution of Mosaic warfare."

The program consists of three phases. Phase 1 begins research in a simulated environment. Phase 2 advances to a flight environment using unmanned air vehicles. Phase 3 includes a realistic, manned-flight environment involving complex human-machine collaboration.

"Our entry into Phase 1 of ACE represents years of relevant research within Dynetics and our team members that position us to do great things for our country," said Kevin Albarado, Dynetics' chief engineer. "Our scientists and engineers are eager to continue advancing these state-of-the-art AI applications to help our warfighters defend our nation."

Dynetics has formed an industry team representing best-in-class leadership to tackle these technological challenges, they include: Soar Technology, Inc. (SoarTech), InfoSciTex, and Intuitive Research & Technology Corporation (IRTC). The Dynetics team will leverage its experience of advancing second and third wave artificial intelligence and autonomy concepts. Many of these concepts are performed within the scope of other major DARPA programs.

About Dynetics

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 2,500 employees is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

