Shortchanging Key Executives: New Report by Fulcrum Partners

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, one of the nation’s largest executive benefits advisories has released a report examining how companies may be unintentionally shortchanging the key executives they rely on most. The report, titled, “The Benefits Gap: How it Happens and How to Fix It” is available for download on the Fulcrum Partners website at www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com.



“As organizations deal with the effects and aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic, retaining their key executives and decisionmakers is more important than ever,” said Scott Cahill, a Partner & Managing Director at Fulcrum Partners. “Often, neither Compensation Committees nor the executives themselves realize that the corporate spend for the disability and retirement plans of top leadership, based on percentage of salary, typically falls short, when compared to what a company is spending on its core employees.”

“The Benefits Gap: How it Happens and How to Fix It” shares specific examples illustrating how key executives fall short in group long term disability and retirement benefits. The report also includes examples of income protection and retirement plan solutions.

“By following IRS Section 409A rules and deferring tax deductions, for example, an employer can allow eligible participants to defer, on a pre-tax basis, up to 100 percent of compensation,” said Partner & Managing Director, Bruce Brownell. “This strategy can restore benefits lost to the key executive because of 401(k) limitations. But the emphasis here is on ‘adhering to 409A regulations’.

“Each situation has unique considerations, especially as companies work to stay in compliance with loans, tax breaks or other relief they may have secured during the COVID-19 pandemic. This report is timely and, for many, eye opening.”

To read or download the report, visit Deferred Compensation News and Updates (www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/news/). Or click: The Benefits Gap: How it Happens and How to Fix It.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

CONTACT:

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff932f8e-7eb1-4ea1-b02f-279efdfbffdc

The Benefits Gap: How It Happens and How to Fix It Report examines how companies may be unintentionally shortchanging the key executives they rely on most



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.