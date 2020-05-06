MOBE NEARS 100,000 MEMBER MARK

Unparalleled Approach Shows Improved Outcomes and Reduced Costs for Americans with Persistent Health Care Needs

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 83MM Americans are managing two or more chronic conditions that require frequent and recurring health care. For some, it may mean as many as 2-3 weekly medical visits and multiple prescription medications -- and a collective cost of care in the millions. Since its inception, MOBE’s population has grown to more than 90,000, and demonstrates that a more personal approach to health can improve outcomes and create substantial savings.



“We’ve identified a way to help the growing number of individuals managing chronic health issues achieve better outcomes and cut overall costs significantly,” said Chris Cronin, chief executive officer of MOBE. “For these people, it is not a question of access. They are accessing healthcare at a very high rate, but need different support and that’s where MOBE is having an impact.”

Cronin and the MOBE team are health industry veterans who saw an opportunity to provide additional support and guidance to people’s existing regimens of medical appointments and medications. MOBE works with health plans and employers, where they are impacting large groups of people with significant benefits to health and cost.

Through data and analytics, MOBE identifies a hidden group of individuals whose health needs are increasing while their health is likely not improving. They engage these individuals through a network of health Guides, which include experienced health professionals, who connect with users 1:1 to discuss health goals and uncover gaps between chronic health issues, acute care needs, and lifestyle changes that can improve health outcomes. The result, along with better health outcomes, is reduced costs to the health ecosystem as a whole.

“Medical advances have revolutionized the way we treat health conditions -- but our health system isn’t set up to efficiently and effectively support wellness and prevention -- which is where MOBE comes in,” said Jason Doescher, MD, MOBE chief medical officer. “Our MOBE Guides provide additional support between medical appointments and lifestyle changes that can bridge the gap in care, help people live better lives and lower the cost of care across the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

Since launching in 2014, MOBE has signed on four large health insurers and brought more than 90,000 members on to the platform. Cronin and team scaled operations in 2019 to expand capacity and increase its reach to self-insured corporations. Today, MOBE employs over 200 employees, including half as health Guides with a range of expertise in motivation and mindset to address nutrition, fitness, sleep, social stressors, and emotional health for those managing chronic conditions.

ABOUT MOBE

MOBE was founded in 2014 to address a perplexing gap in the health care system for people who are frequent users of health care but are not finding resolution for their underlying health issues. MOBE partners with insurance companies and large employers to provide health solutions to their members and employees at no additional cost to the health plan, the employer, or the individual. Through personalized support with one-to-one guidance on lifestyle, medication and health care choices, MOBE helps people live happy, healthy lives.

