Addigy Named 2020 Inc. Best Place to Work

MIAMI, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addigy , a cloud-based Apple device management platform, today announces that it has earned a spot on the 2020 Inc. Best Places to Work list.

Addigy stood out for its strong benefits package, commitment to its staff, and its unwavering mission in helping IT administrators provide a seamless device management experience for their end users.

“This award is a testament to the hard work we’ve put into creating an environment where highly talented people can feel comfortable doing what they do,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. “Even more so than the benefits and flexible work environment, I believe that our people are what make Addigy such a great place to work.”

In addition to highly competitive salaries, unlimited paid time off, and flexible working schedules, Addigy was chosen as a top place to work because it values the ideas from junior employees equally as those of executives. Addigy most recently added new telehealth and mental health benefits to help navigate the new challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

The annual survey for Inc.’s Best Places to Work assesses criteria such as career development, benefits, senior leadership, and trust. Employees’ answers to anonymous questionnaires are analyzed to identify the top scoring organizations. Thousands of companies were in the running for the Inc. Best Workplaces list this year, with only 300 named as finalists.

About Addigy

More than 3,000 organizations across the globe trust Addigy to help their IT teams manage Apple device security, inventory, reporting, mobile device management, policies, and troubleshooting. Addigy is the only cloud-based Apple device management software that makes it easy for IT teams and admins at managed service providers, enterprises, and institutions to monitor and manage employees’ Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at addigy.com .

