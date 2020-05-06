CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ADDS NEW YORK STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY TO ITS MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO

Student Housing Leader to Manage 401 Beds Near the State University of New York Brockport Campus

Austin, Texas, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has assumed management of The Brock — a 114-unit, 401-bed student housing property located near the State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport campus.



Built in 2009, and located within a short walking distance to campus, The Brock is a garden-style community that features two-, three-, and four-bedroom units designed to appeal to today’s student demographic. Amenities were recently upgraded by ownership and include a renovated clubhouse, game room, study spaces, fitness center, laundry facility, and new outdoor amenities. Units were also updated to include new flooring, fixtures, and student-friendly, modern furniture packages. A shuttle service is also available for residents, or residents can opt to rent a car through the Envoy car-sharing program -- a truly unique amenity that sets the property apart from the competition.



Campus Advantage was chosen to manage The Brock because of the team’s strong track record with managing similar properties within the SUNY system and the team’s ability to reposition a new brand within a marketplace. Campus Advantage’s operations team also has a strong performance history with selling capital improvements to students after major upgrades and renovations are completed.



“We are extremely excited to bring our student housing management expertise, Students First® residence life program, and integrated marketing platform to The Brock,” said Madison Meier, Vice President of Business Development at Campus Advantage. “We take great pride in our dedication to maintaining and operating properties to the highest standard and we look forward to creating an environment that exceeds residents’ and owners’ expectations.”



Under Campus Advantage management, The Brock will benefit from the student housing leader’s community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents with the range of amenities they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom. This includes the company’s Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future — all of which help boost the resident experience.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage various marketing efforts including the development of a new website, website hosting, search engine marketing, social media marketing, and reputation management.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

