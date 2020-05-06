There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,524 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Fumigation of Quarantine Facilities in Kenya

Ongoing fumigation of JKUAT quarantine facilities to host repatriated Kenyans to a safe and conducive place for them to quarantine for 14 days.

Stay safe. Protect Kenya. Save lives.

#KomeshaCorona

