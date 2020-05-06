Coronavirus - Kenya: Fumigation of Quarantine Facilities in Kenya
Ongoing fumigation of JKUAT quarantine facilities to host repatriated Kenyans to a safe and conducive place for them to quarantine for 14 days.
Stay safe. Protect Kenya. Save lives.
#KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
