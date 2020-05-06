Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 6 May 2020

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (49,352) deaths (1,959), and recoveries (16,315) by region:

Central (4,578 cases; 184 deaths; 1,222 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 934), Central African Republic (94; 0; 10), Chad (170; 17; 43), Congo (236; 10; 26), DRC (797; 35; 92), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (397; 6; 93), Sao Tome & Principe (161; 3; 4)

Eastern (4,843; 142; 1,977): Comoros (4; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,120; 2; 745), Eritrea (39; 0; 30), Ethiopia (145; 4; 91), Kenya (535; 24; 182), Madagascar (151; 0; 103), Mauritius (334; 10; 319), Rwanda (261; 0; 130), Seychelles (11; 0; 8), Somalia (835; 38; 75), South Sudan (52; 0; 2), Sudan (778; 45; 70), Tanzania (480; 18; 167), Uganda (98; 0; 55)

Northern (18,452; 1,150; 6,147): Algeria (4,838; 470; 2,067), Egypt (7,201; 452; 1,730), Libya (64; 3; 24), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (5,219; 181; 1,838), Tunisia (1,122; 43; 482)

Southern (8,055; 163; 2,910): Angola (30; 2; 11), Botswana (23; 1; 8), Eswatini (119; 1; 12), Malawi (41; 3; 9), Mozambique (81; 0; 19), Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (7,572; 148; 2,746), Zambia (139; 4; 92), Zimbabwe (34; 4; 5)

Western (13,424; 320; 4,059): Benin (96; 2; 50), Burkina Faso (688; 48; 548), Cape Verde (186; 2; 37), Cote d'Ivoire (1,464; 18; 701), Gambia (17; 1; 9), Ghana (2,719; 18; 294), Guinea (1,811; 10; 498), Guinea-Bissau (292; 2; 25), Liberia (170; 20; 58), Mali (612; 32; 228), Niger (763; 38; 543), Nigeria (2,950; 98; 481), Senegal (1,329; 11; 470), Sierra Leone (199; 11; 43), Togo (128; 9; 74)



