BASF donates $365,000 to Feeding America

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF, together with its North America Agricultural Solutions business and several U.S. sites, will continue its support to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating more than $365,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

The $365,000 includes a $150,000 corporate donation, $170,000 collected during a virtual employee food drive sponsored by the North America Agricultural Solutions business, and $45,000 donated by BASF’s facilities in Geismar, Louisiana; Wyandotte and Southfield, Michigan; and Freeport, Texas. BASF will continue matching employee contributions through the company’s matching gifts program. All contributions will support the Feeding America network of food banks by providing nutritious food and resources to communities in need during the pandemic.

“Millions of people across the United States are struggling to find nutritious food and provide meals for their families during this unprecedented time,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “There is no time where the need is more pressing than during and after a crisis of this magnitude. We hope our support inspires communities to assist Feeding America’s efforts by donating money, goods or their time to help neighbors, friends and families during their time of need.”

BASF matched the employee virtual food drive contributions dollar-for-dollar, and the money is being donated to Feeding America food banks based on employee donor zip codes. This allows employees to help their communities and make an impact where they live.

Feeding America will also distribute the corporate donation to member food banks close to BASF facilities in Louisiana, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, California and Ohio.

“We are grateful to BASF for being a partner of Feeding America before the COVID-19 pandemic and for coming forward with additional support,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “This gift will allow member food banks to continue helping families put food on their tables during this difficult time.”

BASF invites the community to make donations to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund at www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/coronavirus.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact Bob Nelson Phone: 813-546-1916 Roberto.nelson@basf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.