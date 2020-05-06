Chromatographic Silica Resin Market to reach US$ 120.1 Mn globally by end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromatography is an advanced technique used for the separation of molecules of a mixture. This technique is used to study the effects of various medicines such as sedatives, analgesics, local anesthetics, hypnotics, and steroids. It has the ability to determine molecular components such as fats, carbohydrates, nucleic acids, protein, and vitamins. Protein is the most important component found across various supplements and medicines. Thus, chromatographic silica resin is widely used in thin-layer chromatography for biomedical analysis due to the growing demand for medicines.

The global chromatographic silica resin market is estimated to account for US$ 120.1 Mn in terms of value and 42,877.0 Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for chromatographic silica resin for study the nature of medicine from pharmaceutical and research institute is expected to augment the market growth. Increasing demand for high-performance liquid chromatography is also expected to foster the market growth of chromatographic silica resin. Rising demand for chromatography for the purification process of antibiotics such as coloradocin, rosarimicin, and benzanthrins is further anticipated to augment the market growth of the chromatographic silica resin over the forecast period.

Rising demand for chromatography from the food industry to examine adulteration in food products is expected to augment the market growth of the chromatographic silica resin. It is widely used for vitamin separation, spoilage detection,triglyceride determination, sugar content analysis, determination of nutritional value, determination of amino acids, and examine the presence of aflatoxins in food products.

Key Takeaways:

On the basis of end use, pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment held dominant position in the global chromatographic silica resin market in 2019, accounting for 95.1% share in terms of value, followed by food & chemical segment. Rising application of chromatographic silica resin in pharmaceutical industry. For instance, it has applications in case of purification of antibiotics such as benzanthrins and rosarimicin, among others. Further, in case of pharmaceutical industry, silica gel column chromatography is used to segregate as well as to collect the different components of a drug.

On the basis of purity, ultrapure silica segment held dominant position in the global chromatographic silica resin market in 2019, accounting for 61.3% share in terms of value, followed by pure silica. Ultrapure silica dominated the global chromatographic silica resin market in 2019 as the purity level of ultrapure silica is up to 99% which is required for high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Increased use of HPLC is expected to further boost the demand for ultrapure silica segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, North America held dominant position in the global chromatographic silica resin market in 2019, accounting for 44.8% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, among others. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth in the chromatographic silica resin during the forecast period owing to the various applications of chromatographic silica resin in developing countries such as India and China. The demand for pharmaceutical products is high in these countries leading to high demand for chromatographic silica resin. The demand for chromatographic resin such as silica gel, among others is increasing in food & chemical industry.

Market Trends

Increasing antibody production around the globe due to rising cases of various chronic diseases is expected to augment the market growth of chromatographic silica resin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year in the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and almost 600,000 die from it, making it the second leading cause of death. Moreover, arthritis affects 54.4 million adults in the United States, which is about 1 in 4 adults.

Increasing R &D activities by the government in medicine coupled with the rising promotion by the government for various health schemes and proposals are expected to augment the market growth of the chromatographic silica resin. Moreover, increasing aging population along with the development of the biopharmaceutical sector across the developing region due to economic developments is further expected to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Section:

W.R. Grace and Company, Osaka Soda Co. Limited, Alfa Aesar, Merck KGaA, AGC Group, SiliCycle Inc., Sorbead India, and Sepax Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Mesh Size

30-60

60-100

100-200

Above 200

By Purity

Pure Silica (up to 97%)

Ultrapure Silica (up to 99%)

By Application

Analytical Chromatography

Process Chromatography

Preparative Chromatography

Gravity Chromatography

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Chemical

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





