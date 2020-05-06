Coastline College Student Emergency Relief Fund for Students Impacted by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, CA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coastline College Foundation established the Student Emergency Relief Fund to provide essential emergency financial aid to students experiencing economic hardships during these unprecedented times. The COVID-19 related disruption has presented a variety of obstacles for Coastline College students due to unexpected loss of jobs and income needed for basic living expenses including food and housing, medical and childcare, utilities, internet access, remote-learning technology and more.

The Emergency Student Relief Fund was created to address the emergency needs of these Coastline students and is providing immediate grants to our impacted students in hardship grant assistance for unplanned financial expenses to help ensure they stay enrolled in school and continue in their educational persistence pathways and/or degree completion through this challenging time. The Coastline Foundation Student Government released $20,000 to start this campaign, and the Foundation is matching support dollar-for-dollar for up to $100,000 for this fundraising effort.

The common concern for students’ needs are for financial assistance to help pay rent, utilities, medical expenses, and other bills, or buy food for their families. They require our monetary efforts to help them relieve other aspects of their life stress so they can continue to pursue their education. Our students are strong and resilient, but they need us now more than ever. Leighia Fleming, Director, Student Equity and Title IX, Coastline College.

Coastline College has also provided additional resources, including laptops, student books, and other tech needs, as well as distributing food from our food bank. We are asking the community, our donors, faculty, and staff to do their part to help a student today to support the unexpected costs due to the extraordinary circumstances of the global coronavirus outbreak. Gifts of all sizes are welcome. Please help us in our endeavor to create the positive impact that is crucial now in the face of this unprecedented and challenging time.

Please DONATE NOW: www.coastline.edu/foundation For more information, call: 714-241-6154. We thank you on behalf of all our students!

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



