IDB Bank Committed to Support its Community Donates to Citymeals

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank®, a New York-based private and commercial bank, today reiterated its commitment to New York in times of crisis and has recently donated $10,000 to Citymeals. “Today, in the midst of a pandemic that has hit New York City particularly hard, Citymeals’ mission is more critical than ever. We feel strongly about helping our community through this partnership,” said Ziv Biron, President & CEO at IDB.



Additionally, in an internal memo, Mr. Biron encouraged asked employees to take part and volunteer to deliver meals to at-risk elderly New Yorkers, make wellness calls and/or create hand-made cards to be delivered on birthdays, holidays and special occasions.



Since 1981, Citymeals has provided a lifeline of nourishment to vulnerable, elderly New Yorkers. Through their network of compassionate volunteers, they hand deliver meals to ensure that those in need never go a day without nutritious food and a warm, friendly visit.

