Virtusa Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that Virtusa has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.



Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Virtusa as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in the Builders categories of the new AWS SaaS Competency. APN Consulting Partners in the Builders category have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing and building SaaS solutions on AWS seamlessly.

“Our clients demand the right combination of talent, digital tools, and assets to maintain productivity and reduce costs,” said Raymond Hennings, EVP and head of global sales, alliances, and strategic deals, Virtusa. “The AWS SaaS Competency status validates Virtusa’s ability to maximize resources on AWS to help clients efficiently modernize systems and save money in order to better serve their customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Through Virtusa’s combination of agile methodologies, digital engineering, and industry experts working collaboratively, Virtusa provides additional ways for clients to move business forward at speed and scale through a SaaS model.

Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform is based on AWS services and has been leveraged by clients globally to accelerate innovation and drive transformation and modernization agendas in the financial services space. Virtusa also leverages AWS for its vLifeTM platform, a large healthcare and life sciences application marketplace with APIs, microservices, pre-built artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models, visualization, and predictive tools available for client subscription.

To learn more about Virtusa’s AWS SaaS Practice, please visit: virtusa.com/partner/aws/saas-practice

To learn more about the Virtusa Open Innovation Platform, please visit: virtusa.com/solution/open-banking/open-innovation-platform

To learn more about the Virtusa vLifeTM platform, please visit: virtusa.com/vlife

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

