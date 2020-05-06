Data Center World to Host Virtual Conference & Expo on Updated Planning for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

The complimentary online conference takes place on May 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World , the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, announces a complimentary virtual conference taking place on May 20th that will feature a unique variety of group discussions, speaker presentations, and exhibitor demonstrations. Topics will span workforce issues, security, business uptime, and automation to arm attendees with the most up-to-date ideas and technologies for ensuring optimal data center uptime.



“As we all work as one community to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our society and business operations, we recognize the importance of continuing to share knowledge and innovative ideas to keep our industry on pace,” said Brian Gillooly, Content Director, Data Center World. “We are excited to host a virtual program that brings attendees directly into the conversation.”

The virtual event will kick off with a keynote presentation from Bill Kleyman, EVP of Digital Solutions at Switch. The presentation will highlight key findings from the State of the Data Center Industry Report. Attendees can then tune in to four expert panels to discuss business continuity and disaster recovery for the data center. Topics include:

Data Center Management and the Essential Workforce

Using Automation to Cut Capex and Opex Costs in the Data Center

New Strategies for Ensuring Security in Today’s Data Center

Business Continuity Planning for the Next Unprecedented Shock

The event will also feature up to 10 technology pavilions showcasing more than 50 solution providers. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading vendors to view demonstrations and determine the best technology to fit their needs.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/DCWVirtual

About Data Center World:

Data Center World is the global conference for data center, facilities, and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. Data Center World will be held August 24-27, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Data Center World is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Heather Donner

Data Center World PR

Heather.Donner@informa.com



