CallMiner Wins 2020 People’s Choice Award for Speech Analytics

Speech Technology Magazine’s People’s Choice Award recognizes CallMiner for best-in-class, innovative voice of customer platform

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled speech and customer interaction analytics, has been named a People’s Choice recipient for Speech Analytics. The award, from Speech Technology Magazine, recognizes CallMiner’s dedication and commitment to delivering positive customer experience and engagement throughout the contact center.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Speech Technology magazine’s founding, and the industry is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to technological innovation,” said Leonard Klie, Speech Technology Magazine’s editor. “From consumer electronics to business technology vendors, this year’s winners of the People’s Choice Awards demonstrate the industry’s best and show just how diverse, useful, and popular voice technology has become today. CallMiner is a perfect example of that.”

Visitors to Speech Technology’s website voted for their favorite tools and platforms in 11 total categories. CallMiner was one of the 20 companies nominated in the Speech Analytics category.

“It is an honor to be recognized by industry leaders, practitioners and our peers. We’re focused on developing user-friendly, intelligent and actionable solutions that make an impact across the business,” said Jeff Gallino, founder and chief technology officer at CallMiner. “We are grateful to the Speech Technology Magazine readers who recognize the value and breadth of our platform.”

