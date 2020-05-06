GoodData Updates Accelerator Toolkit to Enhance Data Analytics in Applications

New Capabilities Added to the Accelerator Toolkit, UI Library to Enable Customized and Faster Data Analytics

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData®, a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today several new capabilities have been added to their Accelerator Toolkit, which is used by leading enterprise companies to add data analytics into the natural flow of applications versus older, bolt-on Business Intelligence (BI) solutions.



The enhanced capabilities are another step in the process of making data understandable, relevant and actionable across product lines and entire companies.

“Achieving actionable insights from data is the make-it-or-break-it competitive advantage that all companies need, and GoodData continues to push innovation to make analytics everywhere possible,” said Zdenek Svoboda, co-founder and VP of product, GoodData.

New tools make the recently released React.js components library, GoodData.UI , even easier and faster to use. GoodData.UI was released last year to give GoodData customers more options to build analytical user interfaces in a way that no dash-boarding tool in the world does out of the box.

With GoodData.UI, developers build applications from ready-made and custom React components, and customize visualizations in just a few lines of code. No iframes are involved in the process. That means product engineers can more easily create analytics that blend into applications, and their UIs — but still with advanced capabilities. The user interfaces can also be domain specific, as opposed to the general purpose analytics tools that dominate the market.

With enhancements to the Accelerator Toolkit and continuous additions to the well- documented components in the GoodData.UI library, more companies and product designers, not just engineers, can build highly analytical applications, giving companies ultimate flexibility while cutting development time and implementation costs. Traditional embedded analytics and dashboards are not enough to drive uptake of analytics.

Additionally, with GoodData.UI, you can now display insights or existing visualizations from the GoodData platform using visual components as well as create new visual components to address specific analytical needs.

The ease-of-use created by the Accelerator Toolkit and GoodData.UI library dovetails with broader GoodData efforts to drive analytics everywhere, including with introduction of Freemium pricing last year, intended for smaller companies diving into analytics.

For more information on GoodData’s Accelerator Toolkit and GoodData.UI library, please visit https://www.gooddata.com/blog/gooddataui-components-library-gets-even-better-accelerator-toolkit .

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

