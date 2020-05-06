Veracode Enables Bot Security for Automation Anywhere’s Cloud-Native RPA Platform

Helps Automation Anywhere customers mitigate business risk when deploying intelligent automation amid COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracode, the largest independent global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced that Automation Anywhere , a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , is using Veracode to help bring secure RPA solutions to market.



RPA is being adopted by organizations to increase end-to-end business efficiencies by deploying software bots that perform manual and repetitive tasks in areas like government, healthcare, and supply chains, freeing up time for human workers to focus on more value-added work. But at the same time, companies also want to increase security, particularly amid dispersed workforces and distributed workflows due to COVID-19, as they are faced with operational challenges and the need for business continuity.

In healthcare and government situations, with an increase in sensitive data being managed, such as patient information or unemployment applications, software bots must be developed securely, just like any other software.

“The power of intelligent automation can make a tremendous difference in the new normal by providing solutions to help expedite healthcare needs, process government forms, and transport food and supplies to citizens,” said Gautam Roy, Head of Security Product Marketing at Automation Anywhere. “Software bots have access to key enterprise applications like CRM and ERP systems and it’s critical that the RPA solutions we build are secure when our customers deploy them into their environments, particularly with highly sensitive data in sectors like medical and government, which are often highly-regulated and specialized.”

Automation Anywhere is among the world’s most widely deployed RPA platform used by enterprises to automate business processes. The company recently launched its Bot Security program, the industry’s first security program to set the standard for securing software bots that enable business continuity. Automation Anywhere leads the industry as the first vendor to offer a web-based, cloud-native RPA platform that is System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type and has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, demonstrating full compliance with the confidentiality, integrity, and availability standards for information assets.

Automation Anywhere leans on Veracode for compliance, security management, and controls for its software development processes and to train its developers on secure coding best practices, enabling enterprises to scale RPA initiatives securely.

“In today’s ultra-competitive environment, companies are turning to software and automation to empower their employees, reduce cost, and increase efficiency. These are core tenets of digital transformation,” said Elana Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at Veracode. “The RPA market is poised to grow exponentially, and Automation Anywhere’s commitment to ensuring the security of its solutions means its customers can harness the power of automation, while trusting that security underpins its solutions.”

The company also leverages the Veracode Verified TM program, which offers a third-party attestation validating a company’s secure software development processes. Automation Anywhere has achieved Verified Continuous status, the highest tier in the Verified attestation program, providing a level of confidence in the security of their software development to customers and giving them the peace of mind that the software they’re using has been well tested.

“The value of the Veracode Verified Continuous tier is that it also provides a competitive advantage in the marketplace because it provides our customers peace of mind, assuring them the RPA bots deployed meet the highest levels of security,” said Roy.

Click here to learn more about the Veracode platform and here to learn more about the Veracode Verified program.

About Veracode

Veracode is the leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams’ productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.

Veracode serves more than 2,500 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode solution has assessed more than 15 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 51 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com , on the Veracode blog , and on Twitter .

Copyright © 2020 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Veracode:

Pete Daly, Veracode

339-234-0178

pdaly@veracode.com

Related Links

thomabravo.com

veracode.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.