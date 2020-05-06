REPEAT - Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Stella-Jones Inc. will be held on



Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Shareholders may listen to the meeting by way of telephone conference call and webcast:

CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants) 1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants) Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of meeting. Webcast: https://www.stella-jones.com/en-CA/investor-relations

The meeting will be held at the Stella-Jones head office, 3100 de la Côte Vertu Blvd., Suite 300, Saint-Laurent, Québec. However, in light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Corporation is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy and to view the meeting presentation online by way of a live webcast, or listen by calling in. Shareholders will be able to ask questions to management of the Corporation through the conference call line at the conclusion of the meeting. The Corporation may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the meeting in response to further developments regarding COVID-19.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles, and the continent’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Visit our website: www.stella-jones.com

STELLA-JONES WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL

TO DISCUSS ITS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts, and all interested parties DATE: Thursday, May 7th, 2020 TIME: 1:30 p.m. EDT CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants) 1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 7383225 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday, May 7, 2020 as of 4:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

The tentative earnings release dates and conference call times for the next two quarters are as follows:

Second Quarter 2020 - Wednesday, August 5, 2020 (10:00 a.m. EDT)

Third Quarter 2020 - Thursday, November 5, 2020 (10:00 a.m. EDT)

Quarterly earnings releases will be issued before markets open. The above-mentioned dates will be confirmed approximately four weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.



