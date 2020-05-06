Issued by NCRI

Iran: Mullahs' judiciary admits arrest of two Sharif University of Technology award winning students

Iran: Mullahs' judiciary admits arrest of Amir Hossein Moradi and Ali Younesi, Sharif University of Technology elite students. Also, Forough Taghipour, Bijan Kazemi, and Somayeh Bidi

Amir Hossein Moradi and Ali Younesi, Sharif University of Technology elite students

Names of 18 other detainees released - Mrs. Rajavi calls for the release of prisoners, dispatch of an International Delegation

Amid the Coronavirus this was a conspiracy by the enemies; they wanted to wreak havoc in the country, which was fortunately thwarted by the vigilance and timely action by our intelligence agents."”
— The Judiciary Spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili

PARIS, FRANCE, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judiciary spokesman: Amid the Coronavirus this was a conspiracy by the enemies; they wanted to wreak havoc in the country, which was fortunately thwarted by the vigilance and timely action by our intelligence agents."

The Iranian regime's judiciary finally admitted the arrest of two elite students from the Sharif University of Technology after detaining them for 26 days. Amir Hossein Moradi disappeared on April 10, and Ali Younesi was brought home in the evening of the same day, with injuries and torture marks.

After a few hours, his parents were taken away with him and interrogated for hours under pressure. Subsequently, the students at Sharif University protested and demanded to know about the status and fate of their friends.

Ali won the gold medal of the 12th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, held in China in 2018. Earlier, he had won the silver and gold medals of the National Astronomy Olympiad in 2016 and 2017. Amir Hossein also won the Olympiad silver medal in 2017.

The Judiciary Spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaili today acknowledged the arrests of Amir Hossein Moradi and Ali Younesi, saying they had linked up with the PMOI (MEK). Reciting a series of trumped-up charges, he added that they had engaged in "diversionary actions" and were "attempting to carry out sabotage operations." "Explosive devices used in sabotage operations were discovered when their homes were searched," he said.

"Amid the Coronavirus, this was essentially a conspiracy by the enemies; they wanted to wreak havoc in the country, which was fortunately thwarted by the vigilance and timely action of intelligence ministry agents," Esmaili added.

Terrified of the uprising, the religious fascism ruling Iran finds no other option other than resorting to intimidation, suppression, and stepping up repression. The flip side of the mullahs' intelligence ministry tactics is to resume the ridiculous circus by its agents on social media who pose at families of the PMOI in Albania.

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced the names of 18 others, among the many who have been arrested, as follows:

Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Samani, Isfahan
Nahid Fat'halian, Tehran
Kamran Rezaeifar, Tehran
Sepehr Imam Jomeh, Tehran
Parastoo Mo'ini, Tehran
Zahra Safaei, Tehran
Bijan Kazemi, Kuhdasht
Forough Taghipour, Tehran
Marzieh Farsi, Tehran
Massoud Rad, Tehran
Mohammad Mehri, Qom
Somayeh Bidi, Karaj
Mohammad Hassani, Karaj
Rasool Hassanvand, Khorramabad
Gholam Ali Alipour, Amol
Mehran Gharabaghi, Behbahan
Majid Khademi, Behbahan
Saeed Rad, Semnan

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), emphasized that the detainees are subject to torture and face execution, as well as in danger of being exposed to Coronavirus. She again urged the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Human Rights Council, as well as the international human rights organizations to take urgent action to secure the release the detainees and to send international missions to visit the regime's prisons and meet with these prisoners.

The clerical regime must publish the names of all the detainees and respect all their rights by the international conventions to which it is a party. Torture and ill-treatment of political prisoners are well-known practices of the regime. Since the December 2017 uprising, a significant number of prisoners have been murdered under torture. The regime maintains silence and engages in a cover-up about the fate of these prisoners. And when compelled to say anything, it claims they have committed suicide and killed themselves.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 5, 2020

Iran: Mullahs' judiciary admits arrest of Amir Hossein Moradi and Ali Younesi, Sharif University of Technology elite students

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

