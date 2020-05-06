Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (5 May 2020)

The Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 4th of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19.

A total of 1492 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 14821 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow.

Table 1: Distribution of tests done

Province Number of tests done Mash West 143 Mat. North 84 Bulawayo 192* Masvingo 175 Mash. Central 118 Mash. East 72 Midlands 126 Manicaland 141 Harare 441* TOTAL 1492

*Disaggregation of tests done by province was not available at the time of print

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-four confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths.

Table 2: Number of confirmed cases to date

Province No. of Confirmed Cases Matabeleland North 1 Bulawayo 12 Harare 13 Mashonaland East 5 Mashonaland West 3 Total 34

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing. Additionally, the Ministry would like to remind everyone that the wearing of masks outside the home is now mandatory for all Zimbabwean citizens and residents.

Prevention Measures against COVID-19 disease

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or tax an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people who have a fever, are coughing, sneezing.

• Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others.

• Wear a face mask or any face covering to cover your nose and mouth.

• Avoid all unnecessary travel.



