SAVALI ISSUE 18: DATED 6 MAY 2020 | SAVALI 18: ASO 6 ME 2020.

SAMOA, May 6 - HRPP DONATES $10,000 TO MAPUIFAGALELE HOME OF THE AGED

Atoa Loius Tafunai HRPP General Secretary, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell Minister of Public Enterprises, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Sister Elena Aukusitino, Sister Lucy Kallunhgal from the Little Sisters of the Poor; Mapuifagalele Home of Aged receiving the $10,000 donation from the Human Rights Protection Party.

“The donation is to reaffirm our Party’s appreciation for your endless labour of love through your divine work to care for our senior citizens,” says Prime Minister Tuilaepa and HRPP Leader at the presentation yesterday afternoon. “Samoa remains indebted to you and we pray for his Almighty’s continued blessings.”

The HRPP donation is in response to the on-line appeal by the Little Sisters of the Poor which has received overwhelming support from Samoans here and abroad, acknowledges Sister Aukusitino.

“Without the generosity of everyone who stepped up to donate, we cannot perform our duties to continue to care for the residents of the Home,” acknowledges Sister Aukusitino. “Even at these trying times with the Coronavirus threat, it has not stopped the kindness and it shows that the true spirit of solidarity is very much alive in Samoa and we thank you.”

She also acknowledges the Head of State, le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II who responded a day after the appeal was launched with his “generous donation.”

“God Bless you Prime Minister and Cabinet, God Bless the HRPP, God Bless Samoa and we pray that the Almighty will replenish what everyone has donated to help us at this great time of need,” Sister Aukusino concluded.

May 6, 2020