Barrick Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of US $0.07 per share, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.1



Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said that maintaining the dividend level that was increased three times over the last year reflects Barrick’s continued strong financial performance.

“The Board believes that the current dividend level is justified by the group’s profitability, continued reduction in net debt and overall strength of our balance sheet supported by the robust five-year and ten-year plans which we have shared with the market,” said Shuttleworth.

