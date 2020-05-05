Mobile sector opportunities exist in Iraq

Iraq - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

In 2019 Iraq is generally considered to be showing signs of tentative civil stability and efforts to rebuild and restore Iraq are largely underway and it is hoped that regional tensions will not undermine this progress. From a telecoms industry perspective, these signs of stability allow for the mobile and fixed sectors to again rebuild and restore services. If the situation can be maintained, then the largely populated Iraqi market offers substantial opportunities for future telecoms growth.

There are three major operators in the mobile sector, including Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek Telecom, which is currently experiencing an ownership dispute. These operators can potentially take advantage of developments relating to mobile infrastructure, with signs the operators are preparing their mobile networks for 4G and even 5G technologies.

In recent years, the operators have been focusing on restoration work with their focus directed towards fixing and replacing networks which had been damaged or destroyed by civil war. These restoration efforts have partly led to a growth in mobile data usage and rising mobile data revenue. Fixed broadband networks are in deployment and repair work is underway to fixed damaged fibre-optic cables.

This BuddeComm report provides key telecoms industry information and statistics for Iraq. It provides information on existing telecoms infrastructure, the regulatory environment, fixed and mobile subscriber statistics and information on the major operators.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Iraq offer potential for telecoms infrastructure development with many under-served areas requiring better coverage and/or reconstruction.

The most popular mobile plans are pre-paid.

Operators have faced serious security concerns for both personnel, equipment and infrastructure due to the civil unrest.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC), Newroz Telecom, Asiacell, Zain Iraq, Korek Telecom, Regional Telecom, Communication and Media Commission (CMC), ScopeSky Communications.

Please note: Due to civil unrest in Iraq, current and detailed information on the telecoms sector can at times be difficult to obtain.

