Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Update on COVID-19 Measures for Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. ("Peyto" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that, in light of the ongoing public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to reduce potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, it is strongly urging shareholders and others to remain at home and not attend in person at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Attendance in person will be strictly restricted to essential personnel and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders and, moreover, may be further restricted to comply with applicable regulations and protocols regarding public gatherings. Guests will not be permitted and there will be no presentation or reception following the formal portion of the meeting. The Company reserves the right to refuse admission to any registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholder seeking to attend the meeting in person, but whom the Company believes may pose a health risk or whose admission would violate applicable public health laws, policies or emergency orders in place at the time of the meeting. Any registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are admitted to the meeting will be asked to physically distance themselves from others.



Health and safety remain Peyto's highest priority. The Company will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will be adhering to all federal and provincial restrictions and recommendations in place regarding public gatherings. Shareholders are invited to monitor Peyto's website at www.peyto.com for any updates.

Peyto's first quarter 2020 financial results will be released on May 12, 2020 and a conference call will be held with the senior management of Peyto to answer questions with respect to the Company on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT), or 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). To participate, please call 1-844-492-6041 (North America) or 1-478-219-0837 (International). Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to ask questions about Peyto and its most recent results. Questions can be submitted prior to the call at info@peyto.com. The conference call can also be accessed through the internet https://edge.mediaserver.com/mmc/p/jfmqq7kz. The conference call will be archived on the Peyto Exploration & Development website at www.peyto.com.

Peyto thanks its valued shareholders for their understanding and cooperation.

For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.



