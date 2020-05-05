Credit Acceptance Named to the 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces List

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been awarded a 2020 Top Workplaces honor by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Business Press.

Our ranking was based solely on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Several aspects of our workplace culture and organizational health were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This is the fourth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)

National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last eight years in a row)

A special advertisement in the Sunday, May 3, 2020 edition of the Las Vegas Review-Journal highlighted Credit Acceptance as a top workplace.

To see the complete list of 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces, visit the Las Vegas Business Press website.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Senior Vice President and Treasurer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.