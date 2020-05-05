There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,658 in the last 365 days.

Prevail Therapeutics to Present at Bank of America Global Research Virtual Health Care Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Research Virtual Health Care Conference 2020 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET. 

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website, www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact:
Mary Carmichael
Ten Bridge Communications
mary@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-413-3543

Investor Contact:
investors@prevailtherapeutics.com

