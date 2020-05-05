There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,658 in the last 365 days.

iCAD to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, May 11

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H. , May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Monday, May 11.

Monday, May 11th @ 4:30pmET
Domestic: 888-394-8218
International: 323-794-2588
Conference ID: 6904669
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139680

About iCAD, Inc. 
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.