TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif. , May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will virtually present at the following investor conferences:



The J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on May 12 th , 2020 at 4:10pm Eastern Time;

, 2020 at 4:10pm Eastern Time; The Needham Technology and Media Conference May 19 th , 2020 at 1:45pm Eastern Time;

, 2020 at 1:45pm Eastern Time; The Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 3 th , 2020 at 3:10pm Eastern Time; and

, 2020 at 3:10pm Eastern Time; and The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9th. After our presentation time has been finalized, we will post this event to our website.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com , and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Contact:

Sameer Desai

Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050



