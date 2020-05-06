EVOLUTYZ MAKES IT TO LIST OF BEST WORKPLACES FOR 2020

Evolutyz Inc Best Places to Work

Evolutyz is one of the highest-scoring businesses, with standout employee engagement

We are an employee-centric organization and are extremely proud of Inc.'s Best Workplaces ranking. Our success is defined by the happiness index of our employees across continents.” — Raghavendra Hunasgi, Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolutyz Corp has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/ June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.Evolutyz is an award-winning IT product, platforms, and services enterprise that operates with the fundamental of the employee's first principle. With its unique employee benefit plans and engagement programs, Evolutyz made it to the list this year. Evolutyz is a big team of IT talent ready to make an impact and has been the employer of choice. Evolutyz is committed to helping its employees reach the unique definition of success and advocates in getting there together.Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 389 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."Speaking on this occasion, Raghavendra Hunasgi, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "We are an employee-centric organization and are extremely proud of Inc.'s Best Workplaces ranking. This is a true representation of the unparalleled effort of everyone at Evolutyz to set an example of the way we develop talent and empower our workforce. Our success is defined by the happiness index of our employees across continents. We are privileged and honored that our efforts have been recognized"."Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when the company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:• 100 percent provide health insurance.• 50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.• 62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.• 20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.About Evolutyz CorpEvolutyz Corp is a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, actionable insights, and IP-led digital transformation. Evolutyz Corp brings an unparalleled knowledge of domains, markets, and technology platforms, to enable clients to realize their business goals. For more information, visit www.evolutyz.com About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.



