Abell Oujaddou Speaks Out About Passion and Leadership

In a recent interview, Abell Oujaddou spoke about his career in the beauty industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abell Oujaddou was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Kivo Daily . He spoke about his illustrious and accomplished career in the beauty industry and stressed the importance of passion.Born in Monaco and raised in France, Abell Oujaddou is the owner of Marie Robinson Salon, which has locations in both New York and Miami Beach. He has worked with big names in the entertainment industry including Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Kate Hudson, and Robert DeNiro, and has also led the hair teams for top designers like Calvin Klein and Chanel.In his interview with Kivo Daily, Abell spoke about his decision to leave France to study acting and about his passion for the beauty industry. He also shared what he has learned through managing his business.“Never settle and constantly strive to grow and be better. It is the only way to become successful,” said Abell Oujaddou.“Those businesses that are comfortable staying where they are and not focusing on developing the skills of the team are likely to stagnate. They won’t be remembered tomorrow.”He also shared that his leadership style involves acting as both a boss and a mentor, helping his staff develop their skillsets.“We need to focus on the people we work with because they are the heart of the enterprise. It is important to make sure they have all the right tools in their toolbox, so I provide them with those tools,” said Abell Oujaddou.For more information, please visit https://abelloujaddou.com/ About Abell OujaddouAbell Oujaddou was born in Monacoo and was raised in France. As a teenager, he decided to leave high school to enrol in cosmetology school and study hair design. He moved to the U.S. at the age of 17 to study acting, living in New York for five years and financing his education through working at Bruno Dessange Salon. He them moved to Los Angeles and produced two films, Haze and Rendezvous in Samarkand. After moving back to New York, he worked at John Frieda Salon. Abell Oujaddou is now the co-owner of Marie Robinson Salon, which has locations in New York City and Miami Beach.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.