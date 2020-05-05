Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present at:



The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Health Care Conference at 9:00 AM EDT on May 12

The RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference at 10:55 AM EDT on May 20

Live audio webcasts of Mr. Raythatha’s presentation and archives for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events . The audio webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers as well as the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contact

Kia Khaleghpour, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-844-6859

kia.khaleghpour@constellationpharma.com

Ronald Aldridge

Investor Relations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-714-0539

ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold

Media Relations

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

+1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com



