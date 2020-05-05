Progyny, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that David Schlanger, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, and Pete Anevski, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time.



A live audiocast and replay will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been named a CNBC 50 Disruptor for three years in a row, to the INC. 5000, Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC, and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for two years in a row, and Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com

Media:

Selena Yang

media@progyny.com







