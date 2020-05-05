An Important Message from SAMR Inc. Regarding COVID-19

Albert Boufarah and SAMR Inc. Address COVID19

SAMR Inc. and President Albert Boufarah release a message to the public regarding COVID19.

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To all our valued customers,It has been our pleasure to be your trusted partner for data destruction & electronics recycling services. We wish to notify you that as the nation is in the midst of the battle to combat the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), we will remain open and fully staffed to assist you with all of your e-waste recycling needs. In addition, we wanted to let you know about some changes we’ve made in response to COVID-19, with the goal of minimizing interruption to service and doing our part to keep our customers & employees safe.Precautions - Some safety protocols have been instituted to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to our staff & customers.• Through regularly monitoring the CDC.gov webpage as well as following all local health department guidelines & requirements, we will be able to respond to any further developments or spread of COVID-19 in an effort to reduce the likelihood of anyone coming down with it or passing it on.• We instruct employees to stay home if they display any signs of acute respiratory illness (fever, shortness of breath, cough, etc.), offering paid sick time to anyone on our staff until they no longer display any symptoms.• The following employee preventative care actions are strongly urged:o Increased frequency of cleaning & special attention to commonly touched surfaceso Education/reminders of proper respiratory etiquette & hand hygieneo Providing masks to employees for use around the office & warehouseo Food shall not be shared amongst employees until further noticeo Maintaining social distancing of 6 feet and prohibiting group gatheringsCustomer Service Considerations: We fully intend to continue the same standard of service that you’ve come to expect from us. Our Customer Service department is fully staffed and will continue with standard operation to accommodate any & all service requests.• All SAMR Inc. staff have been instructed to follow all the safety precautions listed above. In addition, while we service your facility, we’ll pay close attention to your specific safety protocols and follow them accordingly.Please feel free to contact us at 866-509-7267 or http://www.samrinc.com with any questions you may have.Sincerely,President, SAMR Inc.



