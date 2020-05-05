Highly Popular Television Series Plant-Based by Nafsika is Back for a Brand New Season

Nafsika Antypas' highly popular television show, Plant-Based by Nafsika, is currently gearing up to shoot another exciting season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a long break as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, PBBN is preparing to shoot a new season of Plant-Based. While filming was put on hold to ensure the health and safety of all crew members, Nafsika is excited to begin preparations for season 4. With a whole host of new resources, lifestyle tips, and best practices, she is looking forward to sharing fresh ideas.Plant-Based by Nafsika features a wide range of guests including celebrities, fashion icons, and nutritional gurus, to help explore the many aspects of living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Each half-hour episode encourages viewers to question their consumer habits by providing them with the tools and resources to make better decisions when it comes to their health.Nafsika aims to unite plant-based food with entertainment, and for her, veganism is not just a diet, it is a way of life.Advertising opportunities or chances to be a guest on the show can be found at the following website: www.nafsikainc.com/ About Nafsika Antypas Nafsika Antypas is a highly successful TV host , producer, activist, and entrepreneur. Nafsika values innovation, and her creativity and passion can be seen in every project she pursues. By offering a selection of delicious recipes and ongoing health advice, her primary objective is to make veganism mainstream.Airing first on the FYI/A&E Network, Plant-Based by Nafsika is the world's first and only vegan lifestyle series featured on mainstream television, currently reaching over 70 million households across America.



