An Intimate Interview with Stephen Odzer

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a businessman with over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry and dozens of charity projects, Stephen Odzer has an incredible story.You recently accepted an award on behalf of your father, Seymour Odzer, what was that experience like?“I was honored to be able to accept this award for my father’s work. I feel that this community represents the finest that people can achieve through hard work and dedication, and I’m proud to be a supporter of this great cause. My father always believed in the work he did for his community,” said Stephen Odzer Speaking of your father, what’s the most important advice he gave you?“My father taught me to surround myself with important people. I get my inspiration from the business connections I make. Two of my partners are billionaires, and I stay involved with the Republic Jewish Coalition. I recently joined the Economic Club, where I have been able to meet some of the most successful business leaders in the world,” said Odzer.How did you get started in the distribution industry?“I once said that janitorial supplies are not sexy items, but it's big business. I think I always had the mentality of selling people products they needed. I started my first company at age 18 out of my parents’ basement. When I first started, I sold paper cups, napkins, and plates door to door in Flatbush, Brooklyn. I recognize it wasn’t a sexy business, but it was a business. It provided me a platform to create a business,” Stephen Odzer described What was your education like?“I attended Yeshiva of Flatbush High School and moved to the Brooklyn College Scholars program,” Odzer explained.You recently announced the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program, what motivated you to create it?“Education is one of the most important aspects of growth, and I want to help ensure that students can achieve their academic goals and success by limiting the financial burden the system has placed on higher education. The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is a way for me to give back to the community,” said Stephen Odzer.Besides your father, who are some other businessmen who have inspired you?“Someone who really inspired me is Barry Halper, owner of a small percentage of the New York Yankees. His advice was invaluable when I started my company. Banker, Edmond Safra also inspired and helped me a lot,” explained Stephen Odzer What are some plans for the future you’re excited about?“I am a big hockey fan, so I decided to merge two of my passions. We just announced a partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. The partnership consists of the naming rights to their new arena in Henderson, Nevada. Lifeguard Arena will be our next significant partnership. The Arena is on schedule to open later this year,” announced Odzer.When he’s not growing his business or helping the community, Stephen Odzer enjoys spending his time running after his eight grandchildren.



