Mission Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

The AWS managed services provider enables customers to fully leverage the power of AWS to migrate, architect, manage, scale, and optimize their SaaS and cloud-native solutions

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that it has achieved AWS SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that Mission has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS .

Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Mission as an APN member that possesses deep domain expertise providing AWS Design Services to their SaaS customers. APN Consulting Partners in this Design Services category have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure.

“Mission is proud to be among the first group of APN Partners to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status,” said Elena Shorb, Director - AWS Alliance, Mission. “AWS offers an ideal environment for SaaS applications to scale and flourish. We’re here to ensure that our customers’ cloud-native and SaaS solutions are continually optimized for performance, availability, cost, and other critical metrics that help them achieve their business and technological goals with AWS.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to SMBs to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

The Mission team of AWS-certified solution architects and engineers bring extensive operational expertise to customers’ AWS environments . Mission regularly guides SaaS businesses through the complex design and operational decisions that will impact their cost and performance objectives. This domain proficiency and proven experience enables Mission customers to fully leverage the elasticity, efficiently, and resilience of AWS. Mission has also helped many SaaS customers successfully migrate to AWS from on-prem environments or from other clouds, ensuring applications are seamlessly transitioned with maximum availability.

“From the very beginning, Mission made it clear that they don't take a cookie-cutter approach to clients,” said Randy Bishop, Co-Founder, President and Chairman of ContractSafe, a SaaS business and Mission customer . “They took the time to understand our specific goals, and then worked with us to control cloud costs and increase the benefits that come with a much more optimized AWS environment.”



About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com

Mission Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status The AWS managed services provider enables customers to fully leverage the power of AWS to migrate, architect, manage, scale, and optimize their SaaS and cloud-native solutions



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.