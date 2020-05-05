Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees

/EIN News/ -- With the reference to the stock exchange announcement as of April 15, 2020, there has been an update to the number of employees participating in the share purchase program offered to all Norsk Hydro employees in Norway.

13 more employees were allocated 422 shares at NOK 29.62 per share on May 5, 2020. Reflecting the update, the total number of shares allocated and transferred under the share purchase program is 1 432 690 shares.

Following the latest transaction, Norsk Hydro ASA now holds 19 873 558 own shares with 2 049 124 718 shares outstanding.

Investor contact

Contact Line Haugetraa

Cellular +47 41406376

E-mail Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



