Amerigo Announces Results of AGM and Election of New Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 5, 2020N.R. 2020-4Amerigo Announces Results of AGM and Election of New DirectorVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – May 5, 2020- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 4, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.A total of 43,302,885 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 23.95% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:NameVotes by Proxy ForVotes by Proxy WithheldPercentage of Votes by Proxy ForPercentage of Votes by Proxy WithheldKlaus Zeitler 43,120,767 99,961 99.77 0.23Robert Gayton 43,126,967 93,761 99.78 0.22Sidney Robinson 43,120,217 100,511 99.77 0.23Alberto Salas 43,127,227 93,501 99.78 0.22George Ireland 43,106,767 113,961 99.74 0.26Aurora Davidson 43,098,927 121,801 99.72 0.28Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO of the Company, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors after having been elected as a director at the AGM.Detailed voting results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ______About the Company:Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com ; Listing: ARG:TSX.For further information, please contact:• Aurora Davidson, President, CEO and CFO (604) 697-6207• Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chairman (604) 697-6204



