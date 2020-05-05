SE2 Names Mark Schultis as CEO

Schultis to lead company’s client focused, technology-driven approach in serving the life and annuity markets

/EIN News/ -- TOPEKA, Kan., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2 , an Eldridge business, and industry leader in life and annuities insurance technology, today named Chief Customer Officer, Mark Schultis, to CEO. Current Chief Executive, Gautam Thakkar, will remain on the SE2 Board of Directors and transition into a role with Eldridge leading one of its key insure-tech initiatives.



With a wealth of experience leading product-oriented service organizations, Schultis will accelerate SE2’s technology-focused approach to customer solutions.

“As global businesses find themselves on the cusp of a new normal, the need to digitally transform has never been more crucial. This presents SE2 with an immense opportunity given our ability to support customers through these transformations, regardless of where they are in their modernization journey,” said Schultis. “I’m honored to be at the helm of leading the company at this critical juncture.”

Prior to joining SE2, Schultis was a Partner and Senior Vice President at IHS Markit, a data analytics and financial services company for the past 20 years. He most recently served as Global Head of WSO, an industry leading loan software and services provider.

“Gautam has been a great leader for SE2 and positioned us well for the future. We look forward to working with him in his continued role on our board, and in his new role with Eldridge” said Michele Trogni, Chairperson of the SE2 Board. “Mark is a forward-thinking leader whose experience aligns well with our vision to be a client focused, innovative product and services company.”

About SE2:

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a leader in the US life and annuities insurance technology and services industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering technology driven transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Eldridge:

Eldridge grows diversified businesses with a focus on Insurance; Credit; Technology; Real Estate; Sports and Media; and Consumer. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge please visit www.eldridge.com.

Contact For SE2:

