Standard and Surplus Lines Get Boost From New Industry Partnership

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the need for more robust digital solutions continues to increase in the insurance industry, ClarionDoor is pleased to announce a partnership with Texas-based InsureZone to deliver a new, online quoting experience for managing general agents (MGAs), wholesalers, brokers, and agents.



Breaking the mold of traditional quoting processes, where data is typically entered manually via multiple carrier portals, the partnered solutions of ClarionDoor and InsureZone enable quote data to be entered once in order to compare rates from various carriers, all in real-time.

“Through this partnership, the combined capabilities of InsureZone and ClarionDoor will provide the industry with a fully digital, streamlined solution that simplifies and improves quoting processes across standard and specialty lines,” said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor .

InsureZone’s suite of insurance sales management software and standard lines capabilities is being expanded with an integration to ClarionDoor’s CD MGA Hub for Excess & Surplus (E&S) lines. Via this partnership and integrated offering, MGAs, wholesalers, brokers, and agents will have access to both standard and surplus lines from a single online portal and thereby streamlining the quoting process and improving overall quoting efficiency.

“This partnership allows our companies to offer an ‘electronic front door’ to any insurance operation in the U.S.,” said InsureZone CEO John Pergande . “With one platform, MGAs, wholesalers, brokers, and agents can offer online submission and real-time quoting for any type of insurance policy for any type of business: personal, commercial, standard, or surplus lines. This partnership allows us to significantly expand our offering.”

For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor , at 814-853-7045 or spiro.skias@clariondoor.com , or visit the company website at clariondoor.com .

About InsureZone

InsureZone is a holding company with a distinct combination of software development and insurance services and is dedicated to implementing the best methods for selling and servicing an insurance policy. The InsureZone software is used by over 25,000 agencies around the U.S. and allows online submissions and real-time rating for personal, commercial and surplus lines. To learn more about InsureZone, visit InsureZone.com .

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is disrupting insurance distribution via proven, cloud-only frontline distribution solutions for rating, quoting, issuance, forms and real-time performance tracking. Our API First & Always architecture enables customers to automate product innovation and change, sales, and distribution for any product or line of business and in any geography. ClarionDoor’s rapid implementation approach gets customers live in weeks, mitigating the need for extensive integration projects and eliminating ongoing hidden costs. ClarionDoor’s proven track record of delivering on time is backed by zero failed projects and 100% referenceable clients. Learn more at clariondoor.com or contact us at info@clariondoor.com .



