Gluten-Free Campaign Asks, “How Do You Sandwich?”

Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) Launches Social Media Sandwich Contest in Support of Celiac Disease Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) wants to know what Canadians put between their buns. Today, it is launching How Do You Sandwich? – a month-long social media contest in partnership with Promise Gluten Free that’s designed to celebrate the delicious sandwich possibilities you can make with gluten-free breads!



How the Contest Works

Contest participants can vote via the CCA’s Instagram and Facebook pages for their favourite sandwich, created by three key influencers from the celiac and gluten-free community – Nourhane Mahmoud , Michelle Brazeau , and Catherine Valois .

Each week, the CCA will randomly choose winners who will score $50 in Promise Gluten Free coupons (on May 8, 15 and 22). For the last week of the contest, the two top-voted sandwiches will go head-to-head and followers will vote for their favourite. A winner for the grand prize (valued at $800 CAD) will be randomly selected on May 27!

For full contest rules, visit https://ccasandwichcontest.wnthis.com/VGwN2X

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of foods containing gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye and barley), affects 1 in every 100 Canadians, but currently about 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease remain undiagnosed.1

“We think this contest offers a fun and delicious way to raise awareness about celiac disease and also shows how far gluten-free products have come,” says CCA Executive Director Melissa Secord. “Companies like Promise Gluten Free have mastered gluten-free bakery items, making products that everyone in your house will enjoy. They also carry our Gluten-free Certification Program mark, giving families the added confidence that their food is safe for people who must eat gluten free.”

“We greatly appreciate Promise Gluten Free’s support of this initiative,” she added, “and hope it can bring some joy to Canadians, who are continuing to stay at home during these trying times.”

To learn more about living with celiac disease and for full contest details, visit www.celiac.ca

About the Canadian Celiac Association

The Canadian Celiac Association / L’Association canadienne de la maladie coeliaque, a volunteer-based federally registered charitable organization, empowers people who are adversely affected by gluten. It was founded in 1972 and continues to be a source of science-based information, fostering research and encouraging mutual support among the gluten-free community. The association serves people with celiac disease, dermatitis herpetiformis and gluten disorders through its affiliated chapters across Canada.

About Promise Gluten Free

Promise Gluten Free (GF) is a family business with over 50 years of baking experience. Their family of bakers have spent years crafting, tasting and refining their recipes so customers can enjoy GF baking without compromising on taste or quality. Made in a dedicated GF facility, Promise GF’s extended range of products include healthy breads, delicious brioche, decadent cakes and sweet treats, available online and in select retailers across Australia, Europe and North America.

Media Contact: Angela Rotundo

E: arotundo@bangalbino.ca

M: 647-525-0030







